Afenifere to Buhari: Appoint security chiefs to reflect federal character

The Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has called for the immediate review of the appointments of heads of security agencies in the country to reflect federal character principle.

It also charged President Muhammadu Buhari to set in motion the disarming of Fulani herdsmen, “who have constituted themselves into a murderous group terrorising the country.”

A spokesman for the group, Yinka Odumakin, who briefed journalists at the end of its monthly meeting in Akure on Tuesday, said the present arrangement within the security apparatus was unhealthy and a means of promoting ‘clannishness’ in a multiethnic society.

He said Afenifere was totally against cattle colonies and that the Fulani herdsmen should be disarmed.

“Afenifere also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to rise to the challenges of his office and put a stop to killings threatening the unity of Nigeria,” he said.

The group also berated the Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan Ali, over his comments on open grazing, saying he should be sanctioned.

Afenifere restated its position on restructuring of the country into a proper federation where all federating units would be responsible for its own police to guarantee internal security.

Also speaking, Yoruba leader, Ayo Adebanjo, said restructuring was the way out of the present situation in the country.

He said a new structure would put an end to “so many anomalies militating against the growth of the nation.”

Some of the leaders who attended the meeting include the leader of Afenifere, Reuben Fasoranti, Olu Falae, Sola Ebiseni, Kunle Olajide, the group’s General Secretary, Sehinde Arogbofa, Dare Babarinsa, former minister, Olu Agunloye and Modupe Adelaja.