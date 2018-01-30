Senate probes non-payment of three-year salaries to 108 health workers

Related News

The Nigerian Senate has resolved to investigate the matter of 108 officers deployed to the Federal Ministry of Health who are yet to be captured by the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) and so are yet to be paid for about two years.

This resolution was reached after the senate deliberated on a motion titled, ‘failure of capturing 108 Civil Servants under IPPIS for two years’, which was sponsored by Andrew Uchendu (APC, Rivers East).

Mr. Uchendu informed the senate that in 2014, about 167 young Nigerians were recruited by the Federal Civil Service Commission and deployed to various ministries including Federal Ministry of Health, adding that the newly-recruited officers were verified and authenticated by the Federal Civil Service Commission for capturing.

“Of the 167 officers about 59 of them were extracted from the list and were captured by Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) platform under the cover of ‘presidential awardees and physically challenged.’

“The remaining 108 civil servants have been working since then without any salaries because they have not been captured. Their colleagues who were recruited along with them in 2014 and deployed to the Ministries of Education, Agriculture, Interior, Women Affairs, have been captured and have been receiving their salaries duly,” he said.

The lawmaker further expressed disappointment that after a letter of intervention written by the Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health to the Chairman, Federal Civil Service Commission on the December, 18, 2017, the 108 civil servants have still not been captured.

The senate therefore resolved to “direct the Senate Committee on Establishment to find out why 108 officers of 167 officers recruited and deployed to the Federal Ministry of Health cannot be captured by IPPIS and their entitlements paid accordingly and report back to the Senate in two weeks.”