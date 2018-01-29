Saraki urges NIS to make passports readily available to Nigerians

Nigerian Senate Chambers
Nigerian Senate Chamber used to illustrate the story.

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Monday, urged the Nigeria Immigration Service to work to ensure the availability of international passports to Nigerians.

According to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sanni Onogu, Mr. Saraki gave the charge while commissioning a new passport office at the National Assembly.

He said that it is a worrisome situation where Nigerians who apply for international passports have to wait for a long time before the passports are delivered to them.

“Be that as it may, I believe that what is important to us as we get to understand their challenges is the concern we have as representatives of the people over the unavailability of passports where Nigerians have to wait a long time for passports to be delivered to them and the efficiency of it too.

“I hope that the Comptroller General of Immigration will work to see how we can improve on this so that Nigerians can have their passports as at when due,” Mr. Saraki said.

“I have traveled to a few countries and one of the complaints we get is the issue of unavailability of passport booklets”, he added.

While commending the Comptroller General of the service, Muhammad Babandede, for the “good initiative” of locating a passport office at the National Assembly, Mr. Saraki noted that the establishment of the passport office at the National Assembly “will help to further strengthen the relationship between the legislative arm of government and the executive.”

He also said the legislature would continue to support the agency to improve on its services.

“We will continue to support you to see what we can do in improving your efficiency and making the passport booklets readily available to Nigerians as at when they need passport renewal,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Babandede, described the commissioning of the centre as an initiative meant to further strengthen the good relations between the executive and the legislature.

“Now that the Senate President has commissioned this passport office, it will now be easier for members of the National Assembly to get their passports issued or renewed. They no longer need to come to our office along the Abuja Airport Road for that”, he said.

TEXT AD:"Warning to Men, These 3 Foods is Slowly Killing Your Erection". Click Here to Know Them

    If passport is made readily available, how will the boys and the ‘ogas’ chop. NIS is a cesspool of corruption; but nobody talks about that.