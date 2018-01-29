Masari drums support for President Buhari

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State on Monday urged Nigerians to support the “change agenda” of President Muhammadu Buhari, to fast track national development.

The governor made the call in Katsina in a message to the opening of a public lecture organised by APC Election Supervisors, tagged “360+1 network”.

Mr. Masari, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mustapha Inuwa, said Nigerians must change their attitude to governance and in relating with one another to generate positive development in the country.

According to him, the present administration has transformed the country particularly in the areas of security, fight against corruption and infrastructure development

The governor noted that in spite of the “lofty achievements” of the Buhari government, “some people by their conducts don’t express their readiness for that change.’’

Mr. Masari, therefore, urged Nigerians “to understand the change agenda of the administration and support it so as to bring the desired changes in the country.’’

He also challenged various government institutions saddled with responsibility of improving the living condition of the citizens to buckle up, so as to meet set objectives.

In his remarks, the president of the association, Ibrahim Murtala, said the members would continue to champion the ideals of Mr. Buhari and the administration.

He also pledged support to the state government in view of its achievements in the areas of education, security, health, water resources and infrastructure development.(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:"Warning to Men, These 3 Foods is Slowly Killing Your Erection". Click Here to Know Them

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.