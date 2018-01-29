Masari drums support for President Buhari

Related News

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State on Monday urged Nigerians to support the “change agenda” of President Muhammadu Buhari, to fast track national development.

The governor made the call in Katsina in a message to the opening of a public lecture organised by APC Election Supervisors, tagged “360+1 network”.

Mr. Masari, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mustapha Inuwa, said Nigerians must change their attitude to governance and in relating with one another to generate positive development in the country.

According to him, the present administration has transformed the country particularly in the areas of security, fight against corruption and infrastructure development

The governor noted that in spite of the “lofty achievements” of the Buhari government, “some people by their conducts don’t express their readiness for that change.’’

Mr. Masari, therefore, urged Nigerians “to understand the change agenda of the administration and support it so as to bring the desired changes in the country.’’

He also challenged various government institutions saddled with responsibility of improving the living condition of the citizens to buckle up, so as to meet set objectives.

In his remarks, the president of the association, Ibrahim Murtala, said the members would continue to champion the ideals of Mr. Buhari and the administration.

He also pledged support to the state government in view of its achievements in the areas of education, security, health, water resources and infrastructure development.(NAN)