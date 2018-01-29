Why nobody can remove Saraki from office — Senate

Related News

The senate has said that any plot to remove the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, would fail as other senators are ‘not ready to remove him.’

Senate Spokesperson, Sabi Abdullahi, made this known while speaking with reporters at the weekend.

Mr. Abdullahi noted that the senate president has provided stability not only in the National Assembly, but the entire country, ThisDay reported.

“Nobody can remove Saraki. We elected him and we are not ready to remove him yet. From day one, ‘they’ never wanted Saraki. What we are saying is that the right to choose the Senate President lies with senators and we have chosen our leader.

“From everything he has been doing as chairman of the National Assembly and as President of the Senate, he has provided stability. He has not only brought this to the National Assembly, but the entire country.

“The true face of democracy is the parliament and since Saraki came in, we have not failed this democracy,”

He noted that it was in Nigeria’s interest that the stability in the National Assembly be allowed to endure so that all hands can be on deck to tackle the challenges in the country.

While speaking on the appointment of the Director General of the Nigeria Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar, Isa Misau, Bauchi-APC accused a minister of leading a plot to remove the senate president.

“When we were on holiday, so many people were going behind that they should try and remove the senate president. And it was a minister that was spearheading that thing. What is the reason, they said that the senate president would leave APC that they should create problems for him (Saraki). What kind of country is this? Everything is about religion, about tribe,” he said.