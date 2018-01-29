App connecting doctors, plumbers, hairdressers, mechanics, to potential customers launches in Lagos

Related News

A service networking company, Workclick, has launched an app that connects artisans and other skilled workers to their potential customers in Lagos.

At the official unveiling of the product on Saturday, Samuel Ajiboyede, the company’s co-founder, said over 5,000 workers have signed up with the platform.

He said the initiative would help bridge the unemployment gap by helping people harness their skills without needing to get any structure on ground or market for their skills.

“Workclick seeks to reduce unemployment and also help people earn extra money even if they are employed because I don’t think there is anybody without a tangible skill. You don’t need to spend money getting a space or marketing your skills, we would keep marketing to drive more customers to you,” Mr. Ajiboyede said.

He listed the skilled services currently available in the app to include hairdressing, plumbing, dressmaking, gardening, barbing, painting, mechanic, dentistry, photography, and electrical installations among others.

Mr. Ajiboyede who noted that Workclick services are also presently available in the United States of America and Kenya, said the major aim of the company in Nigeria, is to help the large population of skilled persons in the country make additional income; and also to provide professional services to customers at their utmost convenience through the mobile app.

“We currently have the patent for Workclick in US, Kenya and Nigeria. Many countries will certainly come on board in the coming year. The basic thing we want to achieve through our app is to connect skilled Nigerians with those that need their services.

“We believe that through our services, the unemployment rate in the country will be reduced and even those who already have jobs, will make more income through Workclick. We are simply taking over the marketing aspect of skilled individuals and connecting them to customers in their locations,” he said.

Explaining how the service works, Mr. Ajiboyede said the app is focused on instant services.

“Through the app, also known as Workclick, we pool a cluster of highly skilled and well-trained experts ranging from gardeners, barber, tailors, plumbers, DSTV installers to medical practitioners and connect them to customers who need their services.

“The app is available on PlayStore and on App Store. It comes in two forms; one for the worker and another for the customer.

“Before deploying our workers, we thoroughly screen them and conduct further training for them to meet our standard. Once this is done, they return to their various normal job and locations. The app will subsequently alert them when a customer using the app requests for their service.

“Prices for all available services are already listed on the app and we as a company collect only 20 percent as service charge for every job successfully done. The rest of the money goes to the worker. This is what we are about. Empowering skilled people to make more income while doing their normal businesses.”

Admonishing the workers to be good ambassadors of the Workclick brand, Mr. Ajiboyede said feedbacks from users, which is one of the many features of the Workclick app, would enable the platform to rate and keep track of worker’s performance.