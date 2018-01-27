Major stories from Senate this week

Related News

Irrespective of the politicking that followed the ‘bombshell’ letter from the former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, the Nigerian Senate in the outgoing week touched on issues of national importance.

The committees continued work on the 2018 budget defence while the whole house made some crucial decisions on the fuel crisis, NNPC alleged corruption and others.

Below are major activities at the senate this week:

Monday:

– The Nigerian Senate commenced screening of the 10 members of the Code of Conduct Bureau, appointed by the then acting president, Yemi Osinbajo, despite a court order which tasked relevant authorities to put all screening on hold until a final verdict is given.

Tuesday:

– Kogi West All Progressives Congress senator, Dino Melaye, accused the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC of operating a dubious account in the name of the Nigerian government.

– The Senate urged the Nigerian Army to pay N25.3 million as damages to a retired major, Ali Abdullahi, as ordered by the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court.

– Bridges currently being built by the Imo State government are without plan and input from professional engineers, the president of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, COREN, Kashim Ali, told some senators during a courtesy visit.

Wednesday:

– Delay in the passage of the Electoral Act prevented the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, from including the budget of 2019 elections in the 2018 appropriation, Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of INEC told the senate committee on INEC.

– The Senate mandated its committees on public accounts and gas to investigate the activities of Brass LNG, alleged to be running an illegal account in the name of the federal government.

– The senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani on Wednesday said President Muhammadu Buhari should heed the admonition of former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, drop his re-election bid, and allow a new leader with ‘fresh and progressive ideas’ to take charge.

– “Those who equate Buhari to Mandela or those who believe and agree that Buhari is our Mandela, then he should be a Mandela.” – Shehu Sani said on Obasanjo’s letter.

Thursday:

– The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, lamented that the National Assembly is grappling with funding constraints in carrying out its statutory functions.

– The Nigerian Senate gave a seven-day ultimatum to the NNPC to clear the lingering queues at the filling stations by ensuring enough supply of petrol nationwide.

Friday:

– Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, advised President Muhammadu Buhari to accept in good faith the outcome of the upcoming 2019 election should he and his party, the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, fail to win the presidential contest.