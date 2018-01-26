Customs officer paid N12 million into Ajumogobia’s account – Witness

Related News

A prosecution witness in the ongoing trial of Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia, a federal judge, and Godwin Obla, a senior advocate of Nigeria, on Friday told an Ikeja Divison of the Lagos State High Court how an officer of the Nigerian Customs Service paid N12 million into Mrs. Ofili-Ajumogobia’s bank account.

Lawal Abdullahi, the witness, said the money was paid on 11th July, 2014.

“The sums of four million, three million and five million, totaling 12 million, were paid into Nigel and Colive Plc account (allegedly belonging to Mrs. Ofili-Ajumogobia) by one Omole Musa. We found out Omole Musa is an Assistant Comptroller of Customs in Customs headquarters in Abuja,” said Mr. Abdullahi, an operative of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The counsel to Mrs. Ofili-Ajumogobia, however, objected to the witness’s claim saying it was unrelated to the charges before his client.

But Rotimi Oyedepo, counsel to the EFCC, said he had informed the defence counsels about his intention to amend the charge based on the evidence before the court, adding that the testimony is related to an exhibit submitted to the judge.

The judge, Hakeem Oshodi, however, said the said exhibit was self-explanatory, and that it would not be fair to ask for an amendment based on evidence given when the defence did not cross-examine the witness.

He sustained the defence counsel’s objection and directed the prosecution to focus only on charges before the court.

The EFCC arraigned Mrs. Ofili-Ajumogobia and Mr. Obla, a former prosecutor for the anti-graft agency, on two counts of perverting the course of justice.

Mr. Obla is facing additional two counts of offering gratification of N5 million to Mrs. Ofili-Ajumogobia while the latter was serving as a judge.

Mrs. Ofili-Ajumogobia is charged with a 26-count of unlawful enrichment, taking property by a public officer, corruption, gorgery, and giving false information to an official of the EFCC.

While giving testimony in October last year, Mr. Abdullahi had narrated how the judge lied that she had been hospitalised in order to evade EFCC investigators.

On Friday, Mr. Oyedepo sought permission to play before the court a conversation between the agency and Mrs. Ofili-Ajumogobia where she claimed she was on admission in a hospital; but when she was told that the operatives were at the hospital premises, the judge’s line went dead.

Asked why the EFCC operatives went to the hospital after earlier stating that they had no intention of going there, Mr. Abdullahi said they only wanted to confirm whether she was in the hospital.

The EFCC counsel requested for an adjournment to enable him amend the charge before the court.

L.A Adedugba, the counsel to Mr. Obla, said he had filed an application dated 11th January, 2018, before the court seeking the temporary release of his client’s international passport to enable him travel to the United States between now and February 12th to apply for the renewal of his visa before it expires on the 28th February.

The judge, while granting the application, ordered that the passport be returned on or before March 5th.

He adjourned till February 23 for the prosecution’s witness to continue his testimony.