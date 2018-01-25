Nigerian Army arrests 11 over missing soldier

Nigerian Army on patrol

The Brigade Commander, 23rd Armoured Brigade, Yola, Brig.-Gen. Bello Mohammed, says 11 suspects have been arrested in connection with a missing soldier in Opallo Village, Lamurde Local Government area, Adamawa.

Mr. Mohammed told newsmen on Thursday in Yola that a District Head was among the suspects arrested.

“The district head, name withheld, has been released on the request of Chief of Bachama Chiefdom, Honest Irimiya, with a pledge that he will fish out and bring those involved in the crime,” he said.

Mr. Mohammed said a military search team was already working in the area to trace the missing soldier.

Meanwhile, people are fleeing Opallo village for fear of possible arrest.

Some residents, however, alleged that part of the village had been set ablaze by gunmen.

(NAN)

  • Otile

    Imam Buhari is already becoming desperate. Allah

  • Mamman

    What ‘gun men’ set the village ablaze? Premium Times, you are so desperate to set this country ablaze. We wish you luck. But, the Americans have a saying : Be careful what you wish for yourself.