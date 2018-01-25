Court refuses application to suspend Metuh’s trial

Related News

The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has dismissed an application by a former Peoples Democratic Party’s spokesperson, Olisa Metuh, asking the court to adjourn his trial.

Mr. Metuh had asked the court to adjourn his trial on the grounds that he has health challenges.

He presented a medical report to that effect from the Nnamdi Azikiwe Teaching Hospital Nnewi, Anambra state, through his lawyer Onyechi Ikpeazu.

Reacting to the medical report, the prosecution counsel, Sylvanus Tahir argued that the report brought before the court by Mr. Metuh was not filed through the accepted procedures and as such should not be considered.

He also said that the defendant’s bail should be revoked so as to enable him attend trial from prison.

The judge, Okon Abang, in a short ruling said the medical report does not deserve his consideration.

According to the judge, the court does not know, ”how the medical report found its way to the court.”

However, the application by the prosecution for the revocation of Mr. Metuh’s bail was not granted.

The court said it would give the defendant a chance, ”to do the expected” by coming to court regularly.

The case was adjourned to February 5 and 6 for continuation of trial.

Mr. Metuh is facing trial on a seven-count for alleged diversion of N400 million from the office of the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki.

Mr. Metuh who has secured an order compelling Mr. Dasuki to appear in his trial, also wants his ex-boss, former President, Goodluck Jonathan to testify on his behalf.