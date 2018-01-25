Nigerian prophet arrested in Zambia for drug trafficking

Zambian President Edgar Lungu

Zambian authorities have arrested a Nigerian pastor for allegedly trafficking 26.29 kilogram of ephedrine, a medication and stimulant drug, a spokesperson said on Thursday.

Prophet Isaac Amata, 42, is known for having predicted that President Edgar Lungu will win Zambia’s 2016 general elections.

He was arrested by anti-drug officers on Wednesday upon arrival at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka, the country’s capital, according to Drug Enforcement Commission spokesperson Theresa Katongo.

She said the Nigerian pastor was arrested upon arrival at the airport from Nigeria aboard a South African Airways plane.

She said the suspect is currently in police custody and will appear in court soon.

(Xinhua/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:"Warning to Men, These 3 Foods is Slowly Killing Your Erection". Click Here to Know Them

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.