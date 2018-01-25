Nigerian prophet arrested in Zambia for drug trafficking

Related News

Zambian authorities have arrested a Nigerian pastor for allegedly trafficking 26.29 kilogram of ephedrine, a medication and stimulant drug, a spokesperson said on Thursday.

Prophet Isaac Amata, 42, is known for having predicted that President Edgar Lungu will win Zambia’s 2016 general elections.

He was arrested by anti-drug officers on Wednesday upon arrival at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka, the country’s capital, according to Drug Enforcement Commission spokesperson Theresa Katongo.

She said the Nigerian pastor was arrested upon arrival at the airport from Nigeria aboard a South African Airways plane.

She said the suspect is currently in police custody and will appear in court soon.

(Xinhua/NAN)