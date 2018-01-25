Nigerian govt releases $1 million for contraceptives

Related News

The Federal Government has released $1 million for the delivery of contraceptives to enhance quality family planning among Nigerians.

The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, while briefing State House Correspondents after the Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, said plans for the procurement has begun.

Nigeria has been increasing it campaigns on family planning across the country with the aim of reducing maternal and child mortality.

The family planning campaign is also expected to help Nigeria reduce the impending population explosion.

To achieve this, the federal ministry of health last year launched a new family planning logo “green dot” which would help notify Nigerians on availability of family planning services across most primary health care centres in the country.

According to Punch newspaper, Mr. Adewole also said that following a presidential approval of the joint venture agreement between the Federal Government and May & Baker for the production of local vaccines, a board had been constituted on January 19 to oversee the venture.

“Consequently, Nigeria would begin to produce its vaccines within the next two years,” he said.

The minister also added that the government was fine-tuning arrangements for the enrollment of 320,000 members of the National Youths Service Corps for the National Health Insurance Scheme yearly.

Aside the health issues, the council approved the completion of abandoned Gari irrigation projects in Kano and Jigawa states.

The project before it was abandoned was at 50 per cent completion.

The Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, said the project was one of the 116 abandoned projects inherited in the ministry.

He expained that the programme was inaugurated in 2016 under the Water Resources Road Map of National Irrigation and Drainage programme from 2016 to 2030.

Mr. Adamu said the initial focus was to increase irrigation by 100,000 hectares between 2016 and 2020.

He however added that if all the projects are completed, the government would record more than 100,000 hectares projected.

“We felt that we should complete this project otherwise all the investments made would have been lost forever,” he said.