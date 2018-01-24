Why Voter registration will be suspended 60 days before 2019 polls — INEC

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has said the continuous voters registration will be suspended 60 days to the commencement of the next general elections scheduled for February 2019 due to a change in electoral law.

The commission made this announcement in a statement on Wednessday by Solomon Soyebi, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, IVEC.

INEC on April 27, 2017 started the CVR exercise across the country.

The excercise was to afford all eligible Nigerians, 18 years and above, who were yet to do so an opportunity to register.

So far according to the commission, over 4 million Nigerians have registered across the country.

Although, this exercise was designed to continue indefinitely, the new amendment to the electoral Act 2010 has brought about a change, the commission said.

“The commission wishes to assure all eligible Nigerians that the CVR exercise is designed to continue indefinitely as envisaged by the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).

“However, as provided for in Section 9 (5) of the Electoral Act (as amended), the CVR will be temporarily suspended 60 days to the commencement of the next General Elections scheduled for February 2019. The exercise will resume after the conclusion of the elections.

”The Commission encourages all eligible Nigerians to register at their offices in all local government headquarters and other officially designated areas across the country between 9am and 3pm, Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

”Full information about the designated areas can be obtained from the commission’s state offices.”