Despite facing corruption trial, APC women woo PDP’s Ngozi Olejeme to join party

Related News

As part of calculations aimed at strengthening its hold on power beyond 2019, the All Progressives Congress(APC) may have turned it’s searchlight to wooing more active women mobilizers across the country.

To this end, the APC Women Forum led by Aisha Bala early this week visited a Peoples Democratic Party’s chieftain and former Chairman of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, Ngozi Olejeme urging her to join the ruling party.

Mrs. Olejeme is one of six former officials of the NSITF who were charged by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in November 2017 for allegedly defrauding the Federal Government of N18billion.

The EFCC said Mrs. Olejeme and her colleagues diverted the funds into personal accounts by e-payment mandate, thereby contravening Section 311 of the penal code, which is punishable under Section 312 of the same code.

But speaking during the visit, Mrs. Bala said in view of the array of opposition against the ruling party lately, there was need for the party to begin the search for quality hands who could mobilise well for the party amongst the womenfolk.

“We are here as you can see to rub minds with our sister, Mrs Olejeme who happens to be a great grassroots mobiliser from Delta State. Though she is a member of the PDP and a strong backbone, but we feel she actually belongs to our party, the APC. Over the past months, our party seemed to have concentrated more on strengthening the youth wing of the party.

“But we feel what we actually need now is to woo more active Women mobilizers the party. In this wise, Mrs Olejeme with a huge pedigree comes highly recommended”.

Mrs. Bala argued that Mrs. Olejeme’s current EFCC ordeal was not enough to deter her from defecting to the APC since an accused is deemed innocent until proven guilty.

She said more women leaders across the nation, aside Mrs. Olejeme, would be wooed into the ruling party to strengthen it.

“We intend visiting and wooing more Women Leaders like Mrs Olejeme across the country in other to strengthen our party,” she declared.

In her response, Mrs. Olejeme thanked the visiting team for their confidence in her but said she was still mourning her husband.

She promised to make her position known at a later date.