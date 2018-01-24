Keyamo wants Police IG fired over Ezekwesili, #BBOG arrests

Related News

Nigerian lawyer, Festus Keyamo, has called on the Nigeria Police to apologise to the #BringBackOurGirls movement over the arrest of its members on Tuesday.

Mr. Keyamo also called for the removal of the Inspector General of Police, Idris Ibrahim, over the incident.

A former Nigerian Minister of Education and leader of the group, Oby Ezekwesili, and members of the group, were arrested as they moved to stage a march to the presidential villa on Tuesday.

But the police said they never harassed members of the group.

“It is pertinent to state that they were only brought to the Command to ensure there was no breakdown of law and order as some members of the group reacted violently and broke down security barriers set up by the police to restrict their protest to Unity Fountain,” the police said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The members of the group were addressed by the Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Sadiq Abubakar Bello, who reiterated the commitment of the Command to protect lives and property and enjoined the Bring Back Our Girls members to go about their lawful businesses.

“After the briefing by the Commissioner of Police, the members of the group left the Command.”

But Mr. Keyamo in his statement Wednesday said he received the news of the arrest of the activists with “shock, bewilderment and disillusionment.”

He described the arrest as one too many, “especially coming on the heels of the recent illegal arrests and detention of some on-line journalists by the same Police, acting at the behest of the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris.”

Mr. Keyamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, said he was still coming to terms with the explanation of the Police authorities over the arrest of members of the movement.

“I am still struggling to come to terms with the explanation given by the Police for the arrest, which is the absence of a permit by the members of the group.

“This moronic excuse is not only inexcusable, it is laughable as Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) guarantees the right to PEACEFUL ASSEMBLY and association. The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, has also re-iterated that a police permit is NOT REQUIRED for such a gathering in the case of IGP V. ANPP & ORS (2007) 18 NWLR (PT. 1066) PG. 457.

“Though, I understand that the members of the group have been released from the Police Station to which they were taken, it does not detract from the fact that detention of a citizen, no matter how brief, so long as it is unjustified, is a violent violation of human rights. The law is very clear on this as stated by the Court of Appeal in the case of DURUAKU V. NWOKE (2015) 15 NWLR (PT. 1483) PG. 417, particularly at 471 Par F-G.”

The lawyer called on the Police to apologise to the members of the group for what he described as ‘unwarranted, unjustified and provocative’ trespass on their persons and deprivation of their freedoms.

“I also re-iterate my call for the removal of the Inspector-General of Police from office for these unpardonable and inexplicable infractions of the fundamental rights of citizens of our country,” he said.