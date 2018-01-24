Nigerian Air Force redeploys 17 senior officers

The Nigerian Air Force has redeployed three Air Officers Commanding (AOCs) and 14 other senior officers as part of routine exercise to enhance operational efficiency and effectiveness.

The air force Director of Public Relations and Information, Olatokunbo Adesanya, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

According to Mr. Adesanya, an AVM, with the redeployment, AVM Oladayo Amao is now the AOC Tactical Air Command, Makurdi, AVM Mohammed Idris, AOC, Air Training Command, Kaduna, and AVM Remigus Ekeh, AOC, Logistics Command, Lagos.

In the same vein, AVM Ibrahim Yahaya, the former AOC Logistics Commanding becomes the Chief of Administration, NAF Headquarters, while AVM Christopher Okoye, who was the former AOC Air Training Command, is now Director of evaluation, Defence Headquarters, (DHQ)

Also redeployed are: AVM Olusoji Awomodu as Director of Operations at DHQ, AVM Okechukwu Ntukogu, Senior Air Staff Officer, Headquarters Mobility Command, Yenagoa, AVM Napoleon Bali as Director of Operations at NAF Headquarters.

The redeployment saw AVM Mahmoud Ahmed as Director of Legal Services at NAF HQ, AVM Dahiru Sanda, Director of Space Utility at DHQ and AVM Charles Ohwo, Director of Evaluation at NAF HQ.

Similarly, Air Commodore Ado Inuwa is now the Deputy Commandant, Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna.

Mr. Adesanya said Air Commodore Aliyu Bello who was the former Commander 401 Flying Training School, Kaduna State, had been redeployed as the Director of Training, NAF HQ.

He said following the exercise, Group Capt. Ahmed Dari has been appointed as the Commander, 401 Flying Training School, Kaduna.

Mr. Adesanya said the postings will take effect from Jan. 29. (NAN)

