Why Bisi Akande and I met Buhari — Tinubu

Tinubu and Bisi Akande visit Buhari [Photo Credit: Nigerian Monitor]

Former Lagos Governor, Bola Tinubu, has released the statement below to clarify the meeting he and former Governor Bisi Akande held with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday.

The three men had met behind closed-doors hours after former President Olusegun Obasanjo released a statement critical of Mr. Buhari.

There were speculations that Mr. Buhari urgently called the meeting to discuss the political implication of Mr. Obasanjo’s letter.

But Mr. Tinubu said through his Media Adviser, Tunde Rahman, that the meeting was long scheduled, and had nothing to do with the controversial statement by the former President.

The full statement by Mr. Tinubu reads,

Tinubu’s, Akande’s Visit Unconnected with Obasanjo’s Statement

Today’s visit by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Chief Bisi Akande to the Presidential Villa was scheduled last week.

President Buhari periodically schedules talks with Asiwaju Tinubu and Baba Akande, as he does with other Nigerians and APC figures, to discuss substantive issues pertaining to the governance of the country and matters concerning the party.

This visit was one such meeting. As such, the meeting had nothing to do with the statement of former President Obasanjo.

It is totally unconnected. At the time of the meeting, Asiwaju Tinubu and Baba Akande were even unaware that President Obasanjo had released his statement.

Tinubu Media Office

Tunde Rahman

January 23, 2018

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:"Warning to Men, These 3 Foods is Slowly Killing Your Erection". Click Here to Know Them

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • omo56

    And issue of Obasanjo’s letter never came up?

  • Sam

    Let them keep deceiving themselves. Something strange is about to happen.

    We will all see a number of resignation from tgis government.

  • Mamman

    In year 2000, OBJ thoroughly investigated PTF. Nothing was untoward was found. Were Buhari to return favours now, what are we going to hear?. More than 500 Nigerians were killed without provocation in Mambilla, Sardauna LG & over 50 others somewhere in a remote location in Numan LG. OBJ was strangely quiet because those Nigerians are Sub-Nigerians because of their ethnicity & religion. Now, because “real” Nigerians are affected because of the lack of leadership of a State governor, he is letting loose. Obj’s vituperations have nothing to do with us. It has everything to do with his & IBB’s interests. Anytime he doesn’t have his way, he throws a tantrum. Time has come. We are focused now. Government, & by extension, people’s funds cannot be looted again. Period.