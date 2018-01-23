CJN Onnoghen, Tambuwal mourn ex-CJN Musdapher

Related News

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, has mourned the late former CJN Dahiru Mustapher who died on Monday.

In a statement signed by the CJN’s spokesperson, Awassam Bassey, Mr. Onnoghen ordered the Nigerian flags at Supreme Courts and other judiciary institutions to be flown at half-mast on Tuesday.

“The Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Hon. Mr. Justice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen, GCON, has directed all National Flags in the premises of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and the CJN’s official residence in the Three Arms Zone of Abuja to be flown at half-mast.

“The Hon. CJN gave this directive at 9.00am this morning (Tuesday, 23rd January, 2018) after he was informed of the demise of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, the late Hon. Justice Dahiru Musdapher, CFR, who passed away in a London Hospital on Monday (22nd January, 2018).

“In the same vein, flags at all Judicial institutions, including the National Judicial Council (NJC), the National Judicial Institute (NJI) and the Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC), as well as all Courts of Records in the country are also to comply with this directive.

“The National Judicial Service Council was directed to send memos to all Heads of Courts to ensure compliance by all jurisdictions across the country,” the statement said.

Also Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state has condoled with the family of the ex-CJN, who died, aged 75.

In a message of condolences issued by his spokesman, Imam Imam, the Governor said the deceased made invaluable contributions to the development of the legal profession in the country.

“He was jurist’s jurist. He was a man of distinction and impeccable character. His life is an example in dedication and commitment to legal ethos, norms and values.

“In work or in retirement, Justice Musdapher exemplified all that was good and commendable about the legal profession. In the service of truth, justice and fairness, he made his mark,” Mr. Tambuwal said.

The late Musdapher (CFR) served as the CJN from August, 2011 – July, 2012.