Nigerian govt’s ‘snail speed’ affecting implementation of tobacco law, groups say

The delay in the implementation of the nine provisions in the Nigeria Tobacco Control Act is due to the slow pace of policy enforcement by the Nigerian government, the Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN) has said.

At a press conference in Lagos on Monday, the group frowned at the inability of the Health Minister, Isaac Adewole, to enforce the provisions more than seven months after he made the announcement.

“Everything in Nigeria now is in a snail-speed. It’s so unfortunate that that seems to be the speed at which this country is operating as at today,” said Akinbode Oluwafemi, deputy executive director at ERA/FoEN.

“The Minister of Health has written to all the relevant agencies and I think he has also written to the state governments too and you would have expected them to have acted immediately.

“We had anticipated that by now the federal government would have commenced serious public education and begun a clampdown on violations.”

Mr. Adewole, a professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, announced in May last year government’s decision to begin implementation of nine key provisions contained in the Tobacco Control Act.

The provisions include:

1. Prohibition of the sale of tobacco products to and by anyone below age 18.

2. Ban of sale of cigarettes in single sticks; cigarettes must be sold in packs of 20 sticks only.

3. Smokeless tobacco shall be sold in a minimum of a pack of 30 grammes.

4. Ban of sale or offer for sale or distribution of tobacco or tobacco products through mail, internet, or other online devices.

5. Prohibition of interference of tobacco industry in public health and related issues.

6. Prohibition of smoking in anywhere on the premises of a child care facility, educational facility, and healthcare facility. Other prohibited for smoking include playgrounds, amusement parks, plazas, public parks, stadia, public transport, restaurants’ bar, and other public gathering spaces.

7. Prosecution of owner or manager of any of the places listed above who permits, encourages or fails to stop smoking in the above listed places.

8. Prohibition of tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship of any kind.

9. Compliance with specified standards for content as set out by the Standards Organization of Nigeria

In June 2017, Mr. Adewole told PREMIUM TIMES that the National Assembly’s delay in approval of regulations was delaying the full implementation of the tobacco control law.

A few weeks later, the minister wrote to the Attorney-General of the Federation, the Nigeria Police Force, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, and the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation requesting support in the implementation of the tobacco-control law.

Mr. Oluwafemi said the provisions do not require regulations, adding that it would amount to self-deception to assume that the tobacco industry would fold its arms and watch a smooth roll-out of its implementation.

“The ingenuity of the tobacco industry never ceases to amaze us,” he added.

Oluwaseun Esan, programme manager at the National Tobacco Control Alliance, called on the relevant government agencies to work with his organization in the implementation of the provisions.

“NTCA is spreading its arms by providing technical support such as trainings to ensure we enforce these provisions. We must act fast for the sake of our public health.”

The groups called on government at all levels to begin enforcement of the nine key provisions of the tobacco-control Act that do not require regulations.

They also called on relevant government agencies such as the Consumer Protection Council and security services to begin a clampdown on infractions.

“What we will continue to do as civil society is to continue to bring these issues to the limelight. After all these were done, why is it that no one is taking this law seriously? Like the man selling on the street doesn’t even know that it is illegal for him to open a pack of cigarettes because he’s not even aware,” Mr. Oluwafemi said.

“So we will continue to call on the relevant government agencies to do what they need to do. If they are not doing that, then we may probably need to change tactics, we might begin to employ some level of civil action which is what Nigerian governments seem to understand.

“When we pull in numbers and go to the National Assembly or to some of those agencies to go and shout for them to do what they need to do.”