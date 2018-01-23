APC National Working Committee meets on 2019 plans

Related News

The All Progressives Congress says it will take major decisions on its plans for the 2019 general elections at the meeting of its National Working Committee now holding in Abuja.

The party said the meeting, which is the first by its NWC in 2018, will not discuss the call by some state governors for the adoption of President Muhammadu Buhari for reelection.

A report by Daily Trust newspaper on Tuesday had said the meeting would consider a proposal for the extension of the NWC’s tenure which is due to end in June’ as well as nomination of President Buhari for a second term.

The report said party chiefs believed that the extension of the NWC’s tenure is necessary to avoid the party’s convention and primaries holding weeks apart.

The three-day meeting started on Monday at the party’s secretariat in Abuja and will end on Wednesday.

The party’s NWC and state governors were initially scheduled to meet on Wednesday last week to discuss critical issues concerning the party, but the meeting was postponed.

APC’s spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, said the ongoing meeting will produce key decisions regarding the party’s activities for 2018.

Mr. Abdullahi dismissed the report that the meeting would discuss Mr. Buhari’s nomination.

He said: “That story in Daily Trust today is a fabrication. Neither the issue of tenure elongation for NWC or Buhari’s second term was on the agenda or discussed.”

Also speaking to PREMIUM TIMES over the telephone on Tuesday, the assistant director of publicity, Edegbe Odemwingie, also dismissed the claims in the story.

He said extension of NWC’s tenure was not among the items being discussed at the meeting.