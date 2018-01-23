Buhari meets Equatorial Guinea’s President in Abuja

Related News

The president of Equatorial Guinea, Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, on Tuesday met with President Muhammadu Buhari behind closed doors at the State House, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Mr. Mbasogo, who arrived the Presidential Villa at about 12.30 p.m., was welcomed by his host, Mr. Buhari and other government officials.

The Equatorial Guinea’s president had paid similar visit to Mr. Buhari at Aso Rock on Feb, 12, 2016.

NAN recalls that during the visit, Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea had discussion on some bilateral agreements between the two countries.

Mr. Buhari has visited Equatorial Guinea twice since the inception of his administration in May 29, 2015.

Mr. Mbasogo has been President of Equatorial Guinea since 1979.

(NAN)