Governor’s police orderly dies

It was a day of grief for the Borno state government and the police command following the shocking announcement of the death of Muhammed Azare, the police orderly of Governor Kashim Shettima.

The deputy governor of Borno state, Usman Durkwa, confirmed this at an event where he represented the governor.

Mr. Azare, a police inspector, was first attached to the Borno state government house in 2007, and was appointed the orderly to Governor Shettima in 2015.

Officials at the Borno state government House said the officer died after a very brief illness.

“He even drove himself to the Nursing Home hospital for medication, but sadly he died there last night,” said an officer in the government house who would not want to be named.

The deputy governor who spoke at an official engagement that was supposed to be attended by his mourning principal said, “we lost a dedicated officer of the federal republic who is attached to our governor as orderly in the person of Inspector Muhammed Azare.

“It was shocking to all of us here especially his Excellency Governor Kashim Shettima. May his soul rest in peace.”

The deceased officer would buried today(Tuesday) by 2pm, according a release posted on Facebook.