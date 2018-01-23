APC replies PDP spokesperson over party office controversy

Related News

The Borno state chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) , Ali Bukar Dalori, has described the national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kola Ologbondiyan, as a man functioning below his professional training as a journalist and one who can be easily fooled.

Mr. Dalori who made this statement was apparently vexed by the statement credited to the PDP spokesman who had on Monday threatened to sue Borno state Governor, Kashim Shettima, for allegedly ordering the demolishing the Borno state PDP secretariat.

PREMIUM TIMES reported on Monday about a controversy that was stirred in Maiduguri, Borno state capital, following the demolition of the PDP secretariat in the state.

The state spokesman of APC in Borno state, Makinta Zarami, denied the allegation levelled against the ruling government, saying that the demolished property was properly acquired by the state government who demolished it in order to erect an edifice “that would better serve the public interest.”

A chieftain of the PDP and former youth leader of the party in the state, Umar Sanda had also supported the claims of the APC spokesman, saying that the party, to the best of his knowledge had never changed its secretariat address to the site of the demolished property.

But the PDP spokesman at a press conference accused the Borno state Governor of demolishing the party’s newly acquired secretariat and threatened to sue him.

However, Mr Dalori, in a statement issued to the media called on Mr. Ologbondiyan “to wear the thinking cap of a journalist and stop being fooled around by a Borno faction of PDP whose members have been spreading mischievous allegations that the State PDP secretariat in Maiduguri was demolished”.

“It is a shame that someone with the background of being a senior journalist didn’t find it worthy to establish facts before rushing to address the press”, Mr. Dalori said.

“He ought to know that some officials of the PDP in Borno State themselves have since confirmed that their party’s secretariat wasn’t demolished as claimed. Perhaps, because the publicity secretary is new and in a hurry to show he can talk, he didn’t even have the patience to find out the actual location of the PDP’s state secretariat in Maiduguri. If he did, he should have known that for over 15 years the Secretariat has been located at Wulari near the UTC and nothing has happened to it.

“Also because he is new, he doesn’t know that the PDP in Borno State has two factions with one trying to use him in a manner he will be embarrassed. The publicity secretary will be humiliated if he goes to court because he will come to see glaring evidence that first, the PDP secretariat wasn’t demolished and secondly, the building demolished was the old Premier Cinema which had actually served as headquarters of Buhari Youths Organisation since 2011 before it was abandoned, then acquired by the APC led Government from its owners for the purpose of conversion to public use.

“That building isn’t the first nor will it be the last to be acquired for public use with all compensation being regularly paid. The APC Government has acquired many private and public property including a magnificent CBN staff quarters which is being remodeled to a boarding primary and junior secondary school to admit about 5,000 child-victims of Boko Haram. The Government is building public facilities, particularly schools to cater for over 50,000 children who have been turned orphans by Boko Haram.

“The fact is that these so called PDP factional members are frustrated by the overwhelming performance of the APC led administration in Borno State and this is why they came up with this confusion in order to derail the administration. They have failed.

“The APC administration will be more than happy to meet the PDP in court. Meanwhile, Mr Kola is advised to take a break and study politics, particularly the type in his party before he gets really messed up” Dalori said.