Appeal Court Ruling: Lagos shippers seek compensation from terminal operators’ N7 trillion refund

Following a Court of Appeal decision last week directing seaport terminal operators to refund N7 trillion to the Nigerian government, the Shippers Association of Lagos State has called on the government to use part of the money to compensate its members.

Jonathan Nicole, the SALS president, told PREMIUM TIMES on Monday that the government ought to consider those who were part of the process by ensuring that the refund goes to the appropriate stakeholders.

“For four years now, we have been battling with this case and some of us are working under tightrope, so we believe under normal circumstances, SALS needs to be compensated,” Mr. Nicole said.

“We are not fighting exclusively for ourselves alone, we are fighting for everybody. So, when it comes to negotiations, we have to put everybody in focus.

“I think it is natural because when you fight a war, you are supposed to be compensated and we are looking at it from that perspective.”

An appellate court in Lagos, last Tuesday, directed terminal operators to refund N7 trillion to the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), a government agency that protects the interest of shippers on matters affecting the shipment of imports and exports.

The court upheld a federal high court decision in 2015 which ruled against the terminal operators’ arbitrary and storage charges and directed them to return to status quo as regards port charges of 2009.

Also responding to the appellate court’s decision, Hassan Bello, the Executive Secretary of the NSC, said the terminal operators had the right to seek interpretation of the law on how they should be governed or regulated.

“The disputes are inevitable but they are better settled amicably outside the realm of the court and what people don’t know is that NSC in the court case has been having meetings with shipping companies and terminal operators on the way forward and we think that is the way to go,” he said.

In 2014, terminal operators dragged the NSC to court seeking to compel them to stop reversing the Progressive Storage Charge which they had introduced unilaterally. The NSC had also insisted that port charges should be reverted to the pre-2009 rates which were approved by the Ministry of Transport.

Furthermore, the Council increased the Container Free Storage Period from three days to seven days and the Container Demurrage-free days to 10 days.

The maritime regulatory body equally directed that container deposits must be refunded within 10 days after empty containers had been returned to the shipping companies.