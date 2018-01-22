NiMet predicts sunny, hazy, partly cloudy weather for Tuesday

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunny and hazy weather conditions over the central States of the county on Tuesday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Monday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 28 to 36 and 11 to 21 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that the southern States would experience isolated thunderstorms and showers over cities of Akure, Ijebu-Ode and Benin during the morning hours.

It also predicted partly cloudy conditions over the rest of the region throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures in the range of 33 to 37 and 17 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience dust haze with visibility range of five kilometres and localised visibility of equal to or less than 1000m over some cities throughout the forecast period.

The region is also predicted to experience day and night temperatures in the range of 29 to 35 and 11 to 19 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Fresh dust was raised over the source region and propagating tower country which should deteriorate horizontal visibility over the northern states placing them under dust haze conditions.

“Sunny and hazy conditions are expected to continue over the central states with prospects of isolated thunderstorms/showers over some south western cities in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)