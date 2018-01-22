I will ensure effectiveness of assets declaration, says CCB Chair nominee

Related News

The Chairmanship nominee of Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), Mohammed Isa, said if his appointment was confirmed by the Senate, he would ensure effectiveness in assets declaration by every Nigerian.

He said that he would do so by promoting transparency and fighting corruption in public administration.

Mr. Isa, who hails from Jigawa State, made this known while being screened by the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petition in Abuja on Monday.

He promised to involve all members of CCB in its administration and that he would ensure that excesses of the workers were checked.

He also assured that he would improve the administration of assets declaration through Information, Communication and Technology (ICT).

The nominee called for more reforms aimed at fast-tracking justice delivery without necessarily compromising the fundamental principle of fair-hearing and Rule of Law.

He said a number of countries in the world had introduced systems of assets declaration for public officials in order to prevent or combat corruption.

He said that assets declaration could be a powerful tool in eradicating corruption in the country.

Chairman of the Committee, Sam Anyawu, reminded Mr. Isa of the sensitive nature of the office of the CCB chairman, pointing out that the era when sycophants and incompetent Nigerians were appointed into office was over.

Similarly, Vice Chairman of the committee and Deputy Leader of the Senate, Bala Na’Allah, urged the nominee to support the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari in building an institution for the benefit of the country and Nigerians.

A member of the committee, Ubali Shittu, urged the nominee to always be fair, just and transparent.

Mr. Buhari had in November, 2017, written to the Senate seeking confirmation of 10 nominees as members of CCB.

They are Mr. Isa (Jigawa) as Chairman, Murtala Kankia (Katsina), member; Emmanuel Attah (Cross River), member; Danjuma Sado (Edo), member; Obolo Opanachi (Kogi), member and Ken Alkali (Nasarawa), member.

Other members are S.F. Ogundare (Oyo), Ganiyu Hamzat (Ogun), Sa’ad Abubakar (Gombe) and Vincent Nwanne (Ebonyi).

(NAN)