Group stages anti-herdsmen protest at Nigeria’s high commission in London

A group of Nigerians on Monday in London staged a protest at Nigeria House (Nigerian High Commission) against herdsmen killings in Nigeria.

The protest was shown live on the hope for Nigeria Facebook page on Monday.

Attacks by suspected Fulani herdsmen have been on the increase, with the most recent leading to the death of over 70 persons in Benue State.

The victims were given a mass burial in a village near Makurdi, the state capital last week.

The protesters marched to the gate of the high commission, calling on the High Commissioner to address them and also take their petition to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The commissioner, George Oguntade, however did not address them.

The protesters request specifically was for President Buhari to disarm the herdsmen.

“Thus is the London anti-herdsmen protest. The message is sound, precise,and clear. We don’t want the expansion of Fulani herdsmen into Nigeria.

“Buhari’s government says they are foreigners, how can Buhari and his government build colony for foreigners. That is ludicrous,”

Chidi Kali, who spoke for the group said.

The protesters were seen with banners with inscriptions “Say no to cattle colony, Nigeria deserves better”, “Stop blood thirsty Fulani herdsmen now. We don’t want another Rwanda”, “Protect lives not cows”, “They can’t kill us all”.

The protesters were chanting “Buhari must go, enough is enough.”