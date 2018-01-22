Lassa fever outbreak: One death, 24 cases recorded in Ondo

Related News

A death has been recorded in Ose, in Ondo State in a renewed outbreak of Lassa fever across the state.

The Ondo State government said on Monday that 24 cases were already confirmed in different local governments of the state.

Lassa fever is an acute viral hemorrhagic illness of two-21 days duration that occurs in West Africa. The virus is transmitted to humans via contact with food or household items contaminated by rodents.

The Commissioner for Information, Yemi Olowolabi, told PREMIUM TIMES that 18 of the cases were confirmed at Owo local government area, three in Akure south, one in Akure north, and two in Akoko west.

The only person affected in Ose local government died before medical attention.

“The state government has stepped up efforts to stem the virus with various enlightenment campaigns using various media outlets,” Mr. Olowolabi said.

“We have also strengthened the isolation centres with more nurses, doctors and drugs.”

The development showed a spread from its known area of reach Owo and Ose to other local government areas of the state.

In July last year, about five cases were recorded with the government deploying adequate equipment and personnel to stem the tide.