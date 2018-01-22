PDP ready to receive Shehu Sani — Senator

Related News

A senator and founder of Silverbird Group, Ben-Murray Bruce, says the Peoples Democratic Party is willing to accept Shehu Sani if the ruling All Progressives Congress no longer wants the senator

The lawmaker, who is a member of the PDP, took to his official twitter handle to laud Mr. Sani’s intellect, describing him as a specimen of patriotism.

His comment followed a communique issued on Saturday by chairpersons of the APC in the six local governments that make up Kaduna Central Senatorial district.

The chairmen endorsed a rival aspirant and political adviser to Gov. Nasir El-Rufai, Uba Sani, for the 2019 senatorial ticket.

Mr. Sani described the rejection as ‘antics’ by the governor.

He said the governor resorted to organising ‘fake’ endorsement meeting after repeatedly failing to suspend him from the party.

He added that the people of his constituency are ‘solidly’ behind him irrespective of the governor’s move.

“Senator @ShehuSani is an asset to Nigeria and a pride to the @NGRSenate. I have traveled all over Nigeria and very few Nigerians can match his intellect,” Mr. Ben-Bruce tweeted.

“If APC doesn’t want him, the @OfficialPDPNig wants him. Nigeria wants him. Democracy needs him. He’s a specimen of patriotism!.”

Mr. Bruce further praised Nigeria’s diaspora for remitting $22 billion in 2017.

“Nigeria’s diaspora remitted $22 billion to Nigeria in 2017. That is almost Kenya’s entire budget for 2018. Our diaspora is the single largest source of FDI into Nigeria. Help me lobby your Senator as I push for a Constitutional amendment to enable them vote in future elections”, he said.

Below are the reactions if some Nigerians:

If he eventually join ur party,its moving frm nigeria to libya. — oluwole temitope (@Cheque3top) January 22, 2018

APC don't need him, a man who doesn't know where he belong, If he likes let him have all the brain of Albert Einstein Nigerians don't need him too. — Danny Azemobor (@azemobor) January 22, 2018

Regardless of how intellectual any man is in this country, as long as he will rule under this system of governance he will fail. Since independence we never had a party/candidate/president that did better than her predecessor at the federal level. You are a senator not a marketer — Olatokun Oyewole (@giftedWOLEhands) January 22, 2018

We don't want him, take him for free because we already terminated his contract with us as he's no longer needed here. — Garba Hyena Jnr. (@G_Abdulazeez) January 22, 2018

Of course we want him any where he go. Shehu Sani a potential to Democratic development of this country as well as right activist. He deserve any possibility & capabilities. — Rabiu Isyaku (@RabiuIsyaku8) January 22, 2018

Who will make Nigeria great is who the masses want. Bring it on. Let there be light, and there is. A step at a time #lightfirst God bless Nigeria 🙏🏻 — Benjamin (@Benjami05426534) January 22, 2018

I had the same thought before until @ShehuSani decided to support the incapable teachers of Kaduna state, Democracy also involves doing the right things to secure good human development of any society. — RPG (@ATM_ReGe) January 22, 2018