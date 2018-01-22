After collecting my valuables, robbers were still calling me to bring N25,000 – Victim

Related News

A 58-year-old woman who was dispossessed of her handbag containing foreign and local currencies on New Year eve has told the police that the robbers kept calling her line for more money.

The woman, identified simply as Alhaja, said she was on her way to Ikorodu after visiting her children when she was robbed at Ketu.

‘I boarded a ‘keke’ (commercial tricycle) going to Ketu Bus Stop after crossing from Motorways. I was going to Ikorodu after visiting my children,” Alhaja said.

“I got down close to Ketu Bridge on Ikorodu Road. I was the only one alighting as other passengers had gotten down before reaching the bus stop.

“I was surrounded by five young men wielding knife and daggers. They collected my phone and hand bag containing $800, 400 Qatari Riyald, N45,000, America Visa card, pouch containing gold trinkets valued at N110,000 and a purse with unspecified amount.

“After collecting all I had on me. They were still using my line to call my husband that I should bring N25,000 to collect my phone and all they took from me.

“At a point, I had to block the line when the harassment was getting too much for me.”

Alhaja said she reported the incident at Ketu Police Station and was later invited by the Rapid Response Squad to come and identify some of the arrested suspects.

The police in a statement on Sunday said 13 people were initially arrested at Ikosi Ketu last Wednesday in connection with the robbery but that the list had been pruned down to five.

The suspects include Shola Oyedele, Adejuwon Adeniyi, Alex Ikoku, Salau Damilola and Mohammed Muritala.

The police said Mr. Oyedele confessed that the robbery was led by one Sikiru, better known as Hauwa, who is currently on the run.

Quoting unnamed sources, the police said Mr. Oyedele sold the victim’s mobile phone to one Michael Ogunnaike who was later arrested and took the police to the suspect’s hideout in Ketu, Lagos.

Confirming the arrest, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Chike Oti said the Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, had ordered that the case be transferred to the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) for further investigations and arrest of those connected with the case.