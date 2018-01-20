Police arrest suspect over abduction of foreigners in Kaduna

Related News

A suspect believed to be one of those who kidnapped four foreigners in Kaduna State has been arrested, Agyole Abeh, the state commissioner of police has said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the abduction and subsequent freedom of the two Americans and two Canadians.

Two police officers attached to the expatriates were killed during the kidnap.

The police boss at a press briefing on Saturday in Kaduna said the two foreigners were rescued by the police at Jere area in Kagarko Local Government Area of the state.

Mr. Abeh said that one suspect has been arrested in connection with the abduction.

He explained that the victims were released inside a bush at about 6 a.m., Saturday morning.

“The development followed a massive manhunt of the abductors by men of the command and the Inspector General of Police Special Anti-Kidnapping Squad,” he added.

He also gave the assurance that the police were on the trail of the remaining suspects.

The police spokesperson, Mukhtar Aliyu, had earlier told PREMIUM TIMES that the abducted foreigners were freed late Friday night.

“No ransom was paid. It was the efforts of the police through the directives of the IGP that led to their release.”

A police source gave the names of the rescued foreigners as: John Kirlin and Dean Slocum, citizens of United States as well as Nate Vangeest and Rachel Kelley, Canadians.

“The victims have been handed over to the American Embassy in Abuja for medical attention and other immediate needs,’’ the source said.