Osinbajo inaugurates National Sanctions Committee

Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has inaugurated a National Sanctions Committee for the country.

The mandate of the committee is to trace and freeze financial flows of terrorist organisations.

The committee is comprised of the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Foreign Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama as well as the National Security Adviser, NSA, Babagana Monguno.

Others are the Director General of the State Security Service, SSS, Lawal Daura; Inspector General of the Police, Ibrahim Idris; CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele and the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, a Lieutenant General.

Other members of the sanctions committee are the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ahmed Rufai, and the DG, Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit, NFIU.

Mr. Osinbajo, who inaugurated the committee on Friday in his office at the State House Presidential Villa, reiterated the government’s commitment to eliminating terrorism in the country.

The sanctions committee was first set up in 2013.