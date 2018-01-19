Osinbajo inaugurates National Sanctions Committee

Yemi-Osinbajo
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo [Photo Credit: The Nation]

Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has inaugurated a National Sanctions Committee for the country.

The mandate of the committee is to trace and freeze financial flows of terrorist organisations.

The committee is comprised of the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Foreign Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama as well as the National Security Adviser, NSA, Babagana Monguno.

Others are the Director General of the State Security Service, SSS, Lawal Daura; Inspector General of the Police, Ibrahim Idris; CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele and the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, a Lieutenant General.

Other members of the sanctions committee are the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ahmed Rufai, and the DG, Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit, NFIU.

Mr. Osinbajo, who inaugurated the committee on Friday in his office at the State House Presidential Villa, reiterated the government’s commitment to eliminating terrorism in the country.

The sanctions committee was first set up in 2013.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:"Warning to Men, These 3 Foods is Slowly Killing Your Erection". Click Here to Know Them

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • kexiena

    Majority of the members are persons sympathetic to terrorism. They feed off it.