Activist sues Buhari over appointment of NIA DG, seeks reversal

Buhari 2
President Muhammadu Buhari

The controversy over appointment of a new director general of Nigeria’s external security organisation, the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) has moved to the courts.

On Friday, an activist and the convener of the Concerned Nigerians group, Deji Adeyanju, asked a federal high court to reverse the appointment.

The activist challenged the propriety of the appointment of Ahmed Abubakar as the head of the elite security organisation by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a writ of summon by the Federal High Court, Abuja, President Buhari, DG of the NIA and the Attorney General of the Federation are to appear as the first, second and third defendants.

The court asked the dependents to appear within 30 days of the service of the summon.

Mr. Adeyanju is asking court to determine whether the first defendant can appoint the second defendant (Mr. Abubakar), who is from Katsina state, as director general of the NIA when the DG of the State Security Services, Lawal Musa Daura is also from Katsina state.

The plaintiff also challenged whether, by the provision of section 2(3) of the National Security Agency Act, the second defendant is ”a fit and proper person” to be appointed as DG of the NIA.

Mr. Adeyanju therefore prayed the court to order the removal of the second defendant as the DG of the NIA

He also prayed for a perpetual order restraining the first defendant from further appointing the second defendant as head of the agency.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:"Warning to Men, These 3 Foods is Slowly Killing Your Erection". Click Here to Know Them

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • bruce uba

    It’s amazing that Nigerians are not rising up en masse to challenge this Buhari and his nepotistic appointments, especially in this “all important area of national security”! This is setting a dangerous precedence. If Nigeria elects a Southern President (which is bound to happen soon) and such a president appoints only Southerners and Christians to head all the security agencies, will the north not revolt? We are watching!