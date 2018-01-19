Eagles will play the ‘mythical’ Vikings in Russia – Gudjohnsen

Super-Eagles
Nigerian Super Eagles used to illustrate the story.

Apart from their surprising run to the quarter-final at the 2016 European Championship, Iceland also showcased their fanatical support and the goose pimple-inducing Viking clap that became an Internet sensation.

One of the famous players from Iceland, former Chelsea and Barcelona forward, Eidur Gudjohnsen, has revealed that the national team players literally turn into Vikings when they run unto the football pitch.

“They turn into Vikings whenever they pull on the national team jersey now,” Gudjohnsen told Strait Times.

“There’s a character in Icelandic people, and I think we got it from the generations before us – we may not be as good as anyone else, but it’s not going to be easy against us on the field – we will fight hard.

“This is why we get up every day wanting to get better. You have to get better every day, every game, every practice. Every tournament is a step forward,” he said.

The Eagles have been warned to be ready when they step unto the Volgograd Arena pitch on June 22.

