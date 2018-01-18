Suspected kidnapper dies in police custody

Related News

The Police Command in Delta has confirmed the death of a 57-year-old suspected kidnap kingpin, Anthony Ogbalor.

The command’s spokesman, Andrew Aniamaka, confirmed the development to journalists on Thursday in a telephone interview.

Mr. Aniamaka said the deceased suspect who was known as “Dracula”, died in an undisclosed hospital in Asaba where he was rushed to for medical attention.

“The information is true, the suspected kidnap kingpin called “Dracula” who has been in our custody has died in a hospital where he was rushed to due to some complications.

“The cause of his death has yet to be ascertained as we are awaiting autopsy report from the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

“The deceased has been deposited at the hospital mortuary where he died,” Mr. Aniamaka said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the deceased was apprehended by the Police in December 2017 alongside other gang members at about 7.30 p.m. in Warri after they had snatched a Navy blue Toyota Corolla car with reg. no EPE 874 DQ.

Mr. Ogbalor hailed from Iyede in Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta.

