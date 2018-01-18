Suspected kidnapper dies in police custody

Nigerian Police on patrol
Nigerian Police on patrol

The Police Command in Delta has confirmed the death of a 57-year-old suspected kidnap kingpin, Anthony Ogbalor.

The command’s spokesman, Andrew Aniamaka, confirmed the development to journalists on Thursday in a telephone interview.

Mr. Aniamaka said the deceased suspect who was known as “Dracula”, died in an undisclosed hospital in Asaba where he was rushed to for medical attention.

“The information is true, the suspected kidnap kingpin called “Dracula” who has been in our custody has died in a hospital where he was rushed to due to some complications.

“The cause of his death has yet to be ascertained as we are awaiting autopsy report from the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

“The deceased has been deposited at the hospital mortuary where he died,” Mr. Aniamaka said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the deceased was apprehended by the Police in December 2017 alongside other gang members at about 7.30 p.m. in Warri after they had snatched a Navy blue Toyota Corolla car with reg. no EPE 874 DQ.

Mr. Ogbalor hailed from Iyede in Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:ADVERTISE HERE! CALL 07088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Du Covenant

    Good riddance to very bad rubbish. We must learn to be decisive and swift in dealing with criminals in Nigeria period. When we give these animals time, they eventually have more rights than their victims. Nigeria is a 4th world country and we should give them such the treatment that is commensurate to our level of development before we eventually get to 2nd or 1st world and can apply what is attained in such countries to such idiots. We attempt to treat such criminals like their counterparts in 1st world country yet, our infrastructure, lack of clean drinking water, healthcare, delapidated schools, roads etc is not in conformity with the 1st world. Where is our priority?. The Victorians were very brutal human beings but, eventually their soceity evolved to what it is today. Kidnappers, armed robbers, corrupt public officials, insurgents should be hanged publicly once the dragnet. We don’t have resources to provide decent education to law abiding citizens, why waste such resources to look after criminals?.