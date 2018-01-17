Group seeks presidential assent to Federal Competition, Consumer Protection Bill

Related News

The Centre for Social Change and Citizenship Education, CENSOCHANGE, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately assent to the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Bill.

The group said the proposed law would bolster human rights, the anti-corruption fight and the economy.

In a statement issued in Abuja by its Campaign Director, Olatunji Kamar, the group observed that anti-competition regulations are weak in the country and, as such, have led to monopolies in different sectors of the economy and flagrant abuse of consumers rights by products’ manufacturers and service providers.

“We will like to commend the National Assembly for the great works they did that led to the passage of the very important bill and are using this media to plead with President Buhari to assent to that bill without further delay,” the statement said.

“When it becomes law, this legislation will end misleading, unfair and unconscionable marketing and trading practices. It will promote consumer interests.”

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Bill, 2017, was passed by the National Assembly in December 2017 and has since been sent to the president for assent.

Among other provisions, it establishes the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission and the Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal.

The bill also seeks to eliminate monopolies at all levels of the Nigerian market, prohibit abuse of dominant market position and penalise restrictive trade and business practices.

It further provides for the removal or elimination of hazardous goods and services from the market and their replacement with safer and more appropriate alternatives.

It also intends to reduce the risks and injuries which may occur from consumption of certain consumer items and services.

“Nigeria has taken too long to get to this point and any further delay will be detrimental to the economy, healthy living of Nigerians and the total environment. We urge the President to do the needful and immediately accent to this draft law,” Mr. Kamar added.