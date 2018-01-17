Tanker drivers commend NNPC

Related News

The leadership of Petroleum Tanker Drivers, PTD branch of NUPENG has commended the management of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, on its wisdom to pump product especially through ‘system Two- B’.

The system bridges fuel products to the North and other parts of the country through Ibadan-Mosimi and Ejigbo depots as well as Warri- Calabar and Aba depots.

The National Chairman of PTD, Salimon Oladiti, however warned that the only clog In the wheel of progress that may arise in the smooth supply and distribution of products across the country is the deplorable state of the road particularly Jebba-Mokwa and Tatabu Bridge axis.

Though the bridge had been repaired, the road leading to it is still in a deplorable state stretching from Jebba to Mokwa, where trucks spend days on the road.

The national chairman therefore called on government to expedite action on repairing the road, because with the onset of the rain soon, the situation will be totally out of control.

Mr. Oladiti also supported the use of other depots outside of Lagos as a way of decongesting the gridlock in Apapa and easing the problem of fuel scarcity. He said where this method as well as the system Two-B is sustained, the perennial problem of fuel scarcity will be a thing of the past.

He, however, reminded that some of the bad roads identified must be repaired as tanker drivers cannot do anything to assuage the suffering of Nigerians under the circumstance.

Already, some roads are by-passed to Mosimi to demonstrate that PTD is ready to work 24 hours at ensuring smooth supply of products across the country, but unless something is done to stem the tide of tankers breaking down or upturned, the situation will be difficult and the union will be left with no choice than to boycott some of the bad roads.