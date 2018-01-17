How iodine may reduce chances of getting pregnant – Study

Related News

Iodine deficiency may reduce a woman’s chances of getting pregnant, a study by researchers at the National Institute of Health has revealed.

The Institute is an agency which conducts basic, clinical, and translational medical research and investigates the causes, treatment, and cure for common and rare diseases.

The study noted that women with ‘moderate to severe’ iodine deficiency may take longer to achieve a pregnancy, compared to women with normal iodine levels.

The study is the first to investigate the potential effects of mild to moderate iodine deficiency — common among women in the United States and the United Kingdom — on the ability to become pregnant. It (study) appears in the latest edition of Human Reproduction.

“Our findings suggest that women who are thinking of becoming pregnant may need more iodine,” said James L. Mills, M.D., who conducted the study along with colleagues at NIH’s Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development and the New York State Department of Health in Albany.

He noted that Iodine requirements increase during pregnancy, and the foetus depends on this mineral to make thyroid hormone and to ensure normal brain development.

Iodine is a mineral used by the body to regulate metabolism.

It also helps regulate bone growth and brain development in children. It is found in seafood, iodised salt, dairy products, and some fruits and vegetables. Severe iodine deficiency has long been known to cause intellectual and developmental delays in infants.

In carrying out the study, the researchers analysed data collected from 501 U.S. couples who were planning pregnancy from 2005 to 2009.

The couples were part of the Longitudinal Investigation of Fertility and the Environment (LIFE) study, which sought to examine the relationship between fertility, lifestyle and environmental exposures.

When the women enrolled in the study, they provided a urine sample from which their iodine levels were measured. Each woman was also given a digital, at-home pregnancy test.

Of the 467 women analysed for the current study, iodine status was sufficient in 260 (55.7 per cent), mildly deficient in 102 (21.8 per cent), moderately deficient in 97 (20.8 per cent) and severely deficient in eight (1.7 per cent).

To estimate a couple’s chances of pregnancy during each menstrual cycle, the researchers used a statistical measure called the fecundability odds ratio (FOR).

A FOR less than one suggests a longer time to pregnancy, while a FOR greater than one suggests a shorter time to pregnancy.

The researchers found that women who had moderate-to-severe iodine deficiency had a 46-per cent-lower chance of becoming pregnant during each menstrual cycle, compared to women who had sufficient iodine concentrations. Women in the mildly deficient range had a smaller, statistically insignificant increase in the time it took to conceive.

Although the study population was not a representative sample of the U.S. population, the authors note that the percentage of women in the study having insufficient iodine (44.3 per cent) is close to that seen in population-wide studies.

For example, a previous study estimated that 30 per cent of U.S. women of childbearing age had insufficient levels of iodine. The authors concluded that if their findings are confirmed, public health officials in countries where iodine deficiency is common may want to consider programs to increase iodine intake in women of child-bearing age.

Reactions from Nigerian doctors

A Gynaecologist at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Aliyu Labaran, agreed that iodine deficiency leads to infertility, low IQ of a child and sometimes abnormality of the child.

“Iodine deficiency reduces a woman chances of getting pregnant. And if she eventually gets pregnant, her infant may end up with complications as a result. Some infants are born with rare diseases as a result of Iodine deficiency in the mother,” he said.

Another, gynaecologist, Chitto Nwana, who doubles as the FCT Chairperson of Guild of Medical Directors, GMD, agrees that Iodine deficiency leads to infertility and may also affect an already existing pregnancy.

Mr. Nwana in a telephone interview said that the iodine level in a woman needs to be measured as too much Iodine could also affect a baby.

She noted that iodine is very important for the development of the nervous system of a baby.

”So if a lady with Iodine deficiency gets pregnant, she could have a baby with some defects,” she said

A third gynecologist, Adebayo Adeniyi, who also spoke via the phone said that iodine deficiency leads to hypothyroidism which can cause infertility on its own.

“Iodine deficiency reduces the chances of a woman getting pregnant. And if a pregnant woman has hypothyroidism, it could affect the brain of the child and also lead to other abnormalities in the child.”