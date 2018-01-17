2019: How to obtain and check your voters registration status

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has made it easy for Nigerian voters to obtain permanent voter’s cards and check their voters’ registration status.

INEC started the continuous registration process on April 27, 2017 to enable qualified persons to obtain their Permanent Voters Cards,PVCs.

The commission outlined two steps towards obtaining the PVC’s.

The first step is for the qualified Nigerian who had not registered before to do so in the Continuous Voters Registration Phase 2 currently going on in selected states, including the FCT from 9 a.m-3 p.m Mondays to Saturdays.

Voters registration centres in one’s area can be located online by visiting: http://www.inecnigeria.org/?inecnews=registration-area-centres-continuous-voter-registrationcvr-phase-2

The link lists registration centres in 12 states. These are Anambra, Sokoto, Oyo, Ondo, Kwara, Jigawa, FCT, Ebonyi, Delta, Cross River and Bauchi.

By clicking open any of the states in the link, the interested Nigerians can download the information for the registration centres.

Each state provides information on the local government areas for registration and the different registration centres under each local government.

Step two is for those who are not sure of their registration status.

To confirm if one had registered or not, one could visit: http://voterreg.inecnigeria.org and follow the instructions on the site.

The link will lead to a voters registration verification platform where one would have to fill a form to check one’s status. The form will require the person’s state of residence, surname and Voters Identification Number, VIN.

In the case where the individual forgets his or her VIN, there is an option to use the day, month, and year of registration to verify one’s status.

Although the link provides information for only 12 states, the Chief Press Secretary to the Chairman of INEC, Rotimi oyekanmi, said the continuous registration process is going on in the 36 states.

He also stated that aside local government headquarters,INEC has created other registration centres.

“Yes, registration is going on in all the 36 states on a truly continuous basis,” he said.

“Apart from the LGA headquarters, we have created other registration centres in our bid to create more access,” he said on Wednesday.

The commission also stated that its Citizens Contact Centre is functional, and can be reached on 0700 2255 4632 for questions or enquiries.