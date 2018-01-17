Man receives six lashes for causing ‘public nuisance’

Related News

A 20-year-old tailor, Mohammed Salifu, was on Wednesday given six strokes of the cane for constituting public nuisance as declared by a Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja.

The judge, Abubakar Sadiq, handed down the punishment after Mr. Salifu pleaded guilty to a count charge levelled against him and begged the court for leniency.

Mr. Salifu, who lives in Karmo, Abuja, was arraigned for constituting public nuisance within Karmo.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Dalhatu Zannah, had told the court that the Police Crime Prevention Unit, Karmo, arrested and brought Mr. Salifu to the Karmo Police Station, Abuja, on January 13.

Mr. Zannah said that on the same date, at about 9 p.m. when a team of police officers raided a black spot, around Ezumezu in Karmo, Mr. Salifu was smoking cannabis sativa (a.k.a. Indian hemp).

He said that he was shouting and disturbing the people living within the area.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 198 of the Penal Code.

(NAN)