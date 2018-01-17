UPDATED: Man wanted for kidnapping in Akwa Ibom arrested in Jigawa

Related News

The police in Jigawa state have arrested a suspected kidnapper on the wanted list of Akwa-Ibom State Police Command.

The police spokesperson, Abdu Jinjiri, confirmed the arrest to journalists on Wednesday in Dutse, Jigawa State capital.

The suspect, Emmamual Effiong Abang, has reportedly been on the run since June last year. He was apprehended while trying to withdraw cash from a bank in Hadejia Local Government Area of the state.

The police claimed that Mr. Abang, 35 years old, of Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa-Ibom State went into hiding specifically since June 4, 2017.

Mr Jinjiri said the suspect had been shuttling between Nguru Local Government Area of Yobe State and Hadejia LGA since he was declared wanted.

He said the suspect would be transferred to Akwa-Ibom to face necessary legal action.

The suspect told journalists that he was in Jigawa to withdraw cash sent to him by his wife at the village, ”because there is no U.B.A Bank at Nguru.”

He explained that he stays with his brother who is a military man at Nguru but he ran out of money because his brother, ”went for operation.”

“I ran from my hometown because I am under pressure from the police. They (police) arrested me, shot (at) my leg and ‘matched’ me, because of the rumours going round in the village that I am a kidnapper,” he said.