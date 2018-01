Related News

The the police in Jigawa have arrested a man wanted for kidnapping in Akwa Ibom State.

Police spokesperson in the state, Abdu Jinjiri, confirmed the arrest of the suspect identified as Emmanuel Effiong Abang to journalists Wednesday in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital.

He said Mr. Abang, who had been on the run since June last year, was apprehended while withdrawing money at an ATM in Hadejia local government area of Jigawa State.

Details soon…