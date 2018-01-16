Killings: CAN rejects cattle colonies, wants Police IG sacked

Related News

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has demanded the immediate sack of the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, over his handling of ‘core problems in the nation’s security’.

The association was apparently referring to the spike in insecurity, communal attacks, particularly the killings of persons by suspected herdsmen in Benue state and other parts of the nation.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, the association’s Secretary General, Musa Asake, also described the suggestion by government to introduce cattle colonies across the country, as an “insult” to the Nigerian people.

“We call for immediate replacement of the Inspector General of Police because our security can no longer be guaranteed. We also demand immediate redeployment of all the Commissioners of Police. When it (attacks) happened in Southern Kaduna, he (IGP) said it was a communal clash and refuted the number of people killed. Recently he repeated the same statement in the Benue killings. That is an insult to the Christian community from a leader who is supposed to protect our lives and property what a shame.

“Every Nigerian should condemn in strong terms and resist the attempt by this pro-Fulani government that “cattle colonies” shall be established all over the country. This is an insult on all Nigerians.

”The idea of “cattle colony” presupposes that the Fulanis are colonial masters. How and when one ethnic group transmuted into a “colonial master” over all the other 388 ethnic nationalities in Nigeria is unknown. Besides, after Nigerians roundly rejected “grazing reserves” who are the Islamists trying to deceive with change of nomenclature?” the statement said.

CAN reiterated its earlier accusation that the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration was slowly accomplishing a purportedly hidden agenda to Islamise Nigeria through the recent killings.

“Under President Buhari, the murderous Fulani herdsmen enjoyed unprecedented protection and favouritism to the extent that the herdsmen treat Nigeria as a conquered territory. Rather than arrest and prosecute the Fulani herdsmen, security forces usually manned by Muslims from the North offer them protection as they unleash terror with impunity on the Nigerian people.

“The bottom line is that President Buhari failed woefully to protect Nigerians. He wilfully permitted the Fulani herdsmen to operate killing people, destroying communities wholesale, destroying farmlands and turning the entire Middle Belt into “killing fields”, all the while enjoying government protection from counter attack, arrest or prosecution.”

CAN accused military operatives of perpetrating an alleged premeditated bloodshed of refugees in Kala-Balge local government area of Borno State, in a reported accidental discharge by aircrafts, January 2017.

The association called for the publication of the reported investigation into the incident.

It called for the immediate proscription of the Myetti Allah organisation among other demands.

It listed other demands.

“The Myetti Allah organisation should be tagged a terrorist organisation. Its leaders should be arrested and prosecuted for the genocide against the Christian minorities in the Middle belt.

“President Muhammadu Buhari should overhaul the National Security Council with a view to sharing its membership equally between Christians and Muslims and possibly those who do not belong to either. No religion has a monopoly of competency, commitment and patriotism,” the statement said.

The Catholic Bishop Conference of Nigeria CBCN, had also spoken about the attacks in a statement on Tuesday.

The CBCN warned against what it described as an ”impending war.”