Court dismisses Evan’s suit challenging continued detention

A Lagos Division of the Federal High Court on Tuesday dismissed the N300 million fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by alleged billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, otherwise known as Evans.

The judge, Abdulaziz Anka, dismissed the suit for lacking merit.

The alleged notorious kidnapper had earlier pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy and kidnapping before a judge but later changed his plea to ‘not guilty.’

Evans had dragged the Inspector-General of Police, the Nigeria Police Force, Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, and Special Anti-Robbery Squad before the court for alleged illegal detention.

The alleged kidnapper, through his lawyer, Olukoya Ogungbeje, claimed that his prolonged detention in police custody was a violation of his fundamental human rights.

He also accused the police of subjecting him to a media trial.

But the police had responded that they obtained a court order to detain the suspect for 90 days for proper investigation.

Delivering his judgment on the suit, Mr. Anka said the police’s decision to detain Evans was reasonable since the police had shown they had an order to detain him for 90 days.

On the allegation of subjecting the suspect to a media trial, the judge said no law stops the media from carrying out their constitutional duty.

“This case does not succeed and is accordingly dismissed. All parties have the right of appeal,” Mr. Anka said.