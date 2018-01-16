Buhari meets Gambia’s President, Adama Barrow, in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari (r) welcoming his Gambian counterpart, Adama Barrow to the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday (16/1/18) 00296/16/1/2018/Callistus Ewelike/NAN

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met behind closed doors with visiting Gambia’s President Adama Barrow at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Mr. Barrow, who is visiting Nigeria for the first time since his inauguration as Gambian President on January 19, 2017, arrived the presidential villa at about 11.50a.m.

The president would host Mr. Barrow to a lunch after bilateral discussions.

The 51-year-old Gambian president ended the rule of longtime leader of Gambia, Yahya Jammeh, who is currently on exile in Equatorial Guinea.

Mr. Buhari played a major role in ensuring smooth democratic transition in The Gambia when Mr. Jammeh refused to step aside.

The Economic Community of West Africa (ECOWAS) appointed Mr. Buhari the mediator on the Gambian political impasse.

