U.S. Embassy ready to support FUT Minna’s first class students for graduate studies – Official

The United States Embassy Education Advising Centre, Nigeria, has called on the Federal University of Technology, Minna to identify first class graduates for further studies in the U.S.

Joseph Schaller, its Coordinator, made the call during a courtesy visit to the university on Monday in Minna.‎

“The centre is ready to assist high-achieving low income students to access funding opportunities from institutions in the U.S.

“Normally, the tuition and fees range between 20,000 dollars and 70,000 dollars; the financial aid is limited, highly competitive and usually based on merit,” he said.

He said there were more funding opportunities at the graduate level than at the undergraduate level.‎

‎‎“To compete favourably for financial aid, a student must have at least six to seven As in WAEC senior secondary school examination, or a minimum of Second Class Upper Division.

“In most cases, the financial aid is largely determined by the field of study,’’ he said.

Responding, the Vice-Chancellor, PAbdullahi Bala, who was represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, (Academic), Oluwole Morenikeji, thanked the visiting team for choosing FUT, Minna.

He said that staff of the institution would be encouraged to attend U.S. schools for their higher degrees, especially with funding opportunities from the U.S.

(NAN)