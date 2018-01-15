Police arrest woman for allegedly impersonating Aisha Buhari

Related News

The police in Abuja paraded a woman they accused of impersonating the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari.

Aisha Mubammed-Bello, 37, was paraded by Musa Kimo, the FCT police commissioner, during his first press briefing in 2018.

“Today, we have a special suspect to present before you, she is Aisha Muhammed Bello, 37 years old, mother of four from Plateau State.

“She was arrested for impersonating the wife of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari. She is using the name of the First Lady to solicit for contracts and financial assistance from unsuspecting members of the public, especially heads of government establishments.

“The suspect was arrested by Police operatives on 10th January, 2018 at Fadama III Project Office, Maitama, Abuja following a report that she contacted the Coordinator of the Project that she wants assistance in her capacity as the First Lady.

“Upon her arrest, a phone and a newly acquired Airtel SIM Card registered in the name of Aisha Buhari, First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria was recovered from the suspect.

“Investigation is on-going with a view to contacting other people she must have duped in the name of the First Lady. At the end of investigation, she will be charged to court. Members of the public are hereby advised to always be double sure of who they are dealing with before they part with their property or money,” Mr. Kimo said.

It was not immediately clear if the suspect has a lawyer.

The commissioner urged the residents around the nation’s capital to conduct themselves peacefully at all times.