Armed Forces Remembrance: Saraki lauds fallen heroes

Related News

The Senate president, Bukola Saraki, has urged the Federal Government as well as military authorities to make the welfare of both serving and retired military personnel top priority.

He said this in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, after laying a wreath at the National Arcade to commemorate the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

While commending the national attention given to the nation’s armed forces through the annual celebration, he said it is time to do more for members of of the armed forces still serving and those who have retired, while not neglecting the families of the fallen heroes.

“I must commend the Federal Government for its commitment to ensure that the nation’s armed forces are fully catered for in terms of operational logistics and welfare packages. But there is room for more when you consider that these are men who have given their all and continue to give their all for the security, stability and prosperity of the country.

“While serving members of the armed forces must be made to feel that their effort at protecting the territorial integrity of the country and assisting in the maintenance of law and order internally – often at the risk of their very lives – is not in vain, the welfare of the immediate families of all our fallen heroes must be given due consideration,” Mr. Saraki said.

Mr. Saraki applauded the support of the leadership and members of the Nigerian Armed Forces in ensuring the safety of lives and property in all parts of the country.

He pledged that the National Assembly will continue to ensure that all bills relating to the armed forces’ operations and welfare are given accelerated consideration and passage, ”from time to time.”