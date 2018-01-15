Nigerian govt pays six years’ salary arrears of civil servants

Related News

The Accountant General of the Federation, AGF, Ahmed Idris, has revealed that the federal government has released N35 billion to fulfil its promise to settle the backlog of promotion arrears owed federal civil servants across the federation.

The money covers the years 2011 -2016 and over N30 billion is being spent on verified MDAS.

Mr. Idris disclosed this recently, after receiving a briefing from Mohammed Usman, the chairman of the committee on the verification of civil servants who are entitled to promotion arrears.

Satisfied with success recorded from the exercise, the AGF said the payment has helped the workers meet some of the most pressing needs. He added that the federal government was committed to fulfilling its promises and commitments to the workers.

According to the AGF, the payments which were being made in batches have seen staff from over 261 MDAs so far being fully paid N22.6 billion (N22,596,120,830.44). The breakdown of the payments revealed that the first six batches were for 231 MDAs enrolled under the IPPIS, while there was another batch comprised of 36 non-IPPIS MDAs.

He further stated that another set of 68 MDAs, comprising a batch of 54 IPPIS MDAs and another batch of 12 non-IPPIS MDAs respectively have also been verified and their monies being processed for payment. The total sum of N8.2 billion (N8,249,083,829.50) has been released for the settlement of these verified MDAs.

Meanwhile, Mr. Idris said that some MDAs that are yet to submit their claims are still submitting to the committee on promotion arrears verification for scrutiny. He urged staff with complaints to refer to their various MDAs, and assured that all MDAs with genuine claims will be fully paid.