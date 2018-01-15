Liberia’s ruling party expels President Johnson Sirleaf

Related News

Liberia’s ruling Unity Party has expelled outgoing President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, accusing her of refusing to support the party’s candidate in the last presidential election.

The party accused Mrs. Johnson Sirleaf of supporting and campaigning for the eventual winner of the keenly contested poll, former football star George Weah.

The party also expelled four other party officials on Sunday, Reuters news agency reported.

“The behaviour of the expelled persons … constitutes sabotage and undermined the existence of the party,” the party was quoted as saying in a statement.

The party said the dismissed officials had violated its rules, including a requirement to support all Unity Party candidates in elections, Reuters reported.

Mr. Weah, a former FIFA world best footballer, defeated Vice President Joseph Boakai’s who was the ruling party’s candidate in the runoff that held a fortnight ago.

He will be sworn into office later this month.

Mrs. Johnson Sirleaf is a Nobel Peace Prize laureate.